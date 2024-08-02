Start-ups provide huge income, job opportunities: NETF Head

“Engineering students should seriously pursue establishing start-ups once they complete their graduation as they can earn more income from it and also provide jobs for their batchmates and others,” said Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, National Educational Technology Forum (NETF), on Friday.

Speaking at the 39th annual convocation of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) here, Mr. Sahasrabudhe said that the country has over 1.15 lakh start-ups now against only around 400 start-ups a decade ago in 2014. The growth of start-ups exemplifies the scope of entrepreneurship that can be utilised by students to prosper in their career independently rather than depending on jobs in private sectors. “Students should develop critical thinking in their area of specialisation. They should also have basic knowledge in other branches of engineering to sharpen their skills before venturing into start-ups,” he said.

In his presidential address, G. Viswanathan, Founder-Chancellor, VIT, said only around 10% of the total 14 crore eligible students in the age group of 18-23 years were becoming graduates in the country every year despite the country having 1,200 universities and 55,000 colleges.

This lacuna in pursuing higher education by a large section of youngsters is mainly due to inadequate fund allocation both by Union and State governments. Restricting the enrolment of more students in government students can be cited as an example for poor funding. “The Kothari Commission on Education (1964-66) recommended six percent of GDP for education. After nearly six decades of the report, only 2.9% of GDP has been allocated for education in the 2023 Union budget,” he said.

On the occasion, 8,205 graduates including 357 research scholars received their degrees. T.R. Parasuraman, Chairman, ASSOCHAM Karnataka State Development Council, and VIT vice presidents Sankar Viswanathan and G.V. Selvam were present.