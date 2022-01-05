Start-up to upskill 1 million disadvantaged youth

CHENNAI

GUVI, an online technical learning platform, will offer upskilling courses for free to over one million disadvantaged youngsters in the country.

The start-up was incubated by the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) and the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad.

The beneficiaries will receive courses on Python programming and advanced AI in English, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu among other languages.

Students can register for the course on GUVI's official website.

They also have the option to avail themselves of an IIT-M certificate of the course by taking an assessment and paying a nominal fee to the Institute.

Minister lauds start-up

Union Higher Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauded GUVI for contributing to the efforts of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in upskilling economically disadvantaged youth. More details about the initiative can be found at https://www.guvi.in/python -one-million.

The AICTE has proposed to distribute free edtech coupons to learners whose annual family income is less than ₹8 lakh. M. Arun Prakash, founder of GUVI, said the aim was at providing the best employable skills to nation’s youth that coincides with the aims of the National Educational Alliance for Technology (NEAT).

S.P. Balamurugan, co-founder of GUVI, said, “The Python and AI skills included in this initiative focus on the face recognition technology that any beginner can master with a strong will.”