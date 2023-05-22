Start-up to help IIT-M develop intellectual property for hyperloop technology

May 22, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

A start-up, TuTr Hyperloop, incubated in the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), will help the institute develop intellectual property in hyperloop technology. TuTr has partnered with Tata Steel to develop and deploy the technology.

It is finalising an agreement with an Indian engineering, procurement and construction services company to create and develop infrastructure and systems for hyperloop technology. TuTr operates from the National Centre for Combustion Research and Development (NCCRD) at the institute.

NCCRD coordinator Satyanarayanan Chakravarthy said TuTr’s mission is to deliver customers with fast and reliable “on-demand” affordable transportation. It should be greener than other modes of transport. “The initial focus will be on cargo movement. This will be a first step towards deployment of high-speed mobility corridors for passenger transportation across India and globally,” he said.

TuTr Hyperloop has partnered with European company Hardt Hyperloop for interoperable hyperloop technology between India and Europe. Hardt has test facilities in the Netherlands and has demonstrated and proven core hyperloop technologies. The European Commission has committed to investing in hyperloop technology in Europe. The goal of the agreement is to develop a roadmap for an operational demonstration route before 2030.

Aravind Bharadwaj, co-founder and chief technical officer of TuTr, said it had embarked on an initiative in the institute to develop a cost-effective, sustainable high-speed mobility technology solution for the country.