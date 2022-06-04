Start admission process in government schools: Anbumani

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday said admissions in State government schools must begin immediately ahead of their reopening on June 13.

In a statement, he said it was worrying that the government schools have not begun the admission process and this delay might hinder the efforts to improve admissions even as private schools intensify their admission process.

“In Government and government aided schools, it is a norm to begin admissions in April or May. It would be easier to plan to distribute text books, uniforms and the rest. Even during the peak of Covid-19 last year, admissions began in May. One doesn’t understand why it has not begun on time this year even as Covid-19 cases have fallen dramatically,” he said.

According to him, private schools seldom follow the rule that admissions must only begin by May and start this process in December itself every year.

“Due to the Covid-19 induced economic hardships, around 6 lakh students have joined government schools in the last year. If admissions had begun in May, several lakh of students would have joined the schools this year too as there is an added incentive of students getting 7.5% reservations in professional courses,” he said.

“The School education department should not delay it anymore and start the admission process immediately. The School Education department and School Management committee members should go to door-to-door in rural areas and ensure that students are admitted” he said.

He said it is important to intensify admissions as there are 11 government schools with just one student, 24 government schools with just 2 students, 41 schools with just 3 students, 50 schools with just 4 students in Tamil Nadu.