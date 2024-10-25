Star Health data leak case: Madras High Court makes minor tweaks to its previous order

The Madras High Court on Friday made a minor modification to an order passed by it on September 24 restraining Telegram Messenger from allowing its platform to be used by unethical hackers to share or sell sensitive customer data allegedly stolen from the computer systems of Chennai-based Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited.

Justice K. Kumaresh Babu made the modification after advocate Thriyambak J. Kannan, representing Telegram FZ LLC, told the court it would be difficult for the messaging service provider to prevent the posting of the data on its platform, but the contentious data could be blocked as and when it was brought to the notice of his client by Star Health Insurance.

Senior counsel Krishna Ravindran, representing Star Health Insurance, agreed that his client would send e-mails to Telegram whenever they came across instances of the sensitive data being shared on its platform and Mr. Kannan gave an undertaking that the messages concerned would be removed or blocked immediately on receipt of e-mails from the insurance company.

The judge made it clear that Telegram Messenger must also furnish the IP addresses from which such contentious data gets shared on its platform since the insurance company had filed the civil suit against unknown hackers too who get identified by the name of Xenzen and so on. He adjourned the further hearing on the civil suit, filed against sharing of customer data on public platforms, by two weeks.