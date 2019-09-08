Stanley reservoir brims over, outflow up to 60,000 cusecs

The Collectors of other districts along the river course are being given periodic updates about the water level at the dam, Mr. Raman said.

At 8 p.m. on Saturday, the water level at the dam was 120.43 ft. The stored capacity of water at the dam was 94,158 mcft and the inflow into the dam was 73,000 cusecs. The outflow was 60,000 cusecs, and 700 cusecs was being released through the East-West canal. The inflow at Biligundlu was 75,000 cusecs.

Meanwhile, the Erode district administration asked people residing along the course of the river and in low-lying areas to move to safer places, after the discharge from Mettur dam was stepped up to 40,000 cusecs.

Erode Collector C. Kathiravan asked people living in low-lying areas, particularly in Bhavani, Karungalpalayam and Kodumudi, to move to safer ground and cautioned them against bathing or taking their cattle to the river.

‘Don’t visit Hogenakkal’

The Dharmapuri district administration has urged tourists not to visit Hogenakkal, which has already been closed to the public in the light of the rising Cauvery inflow.

The inflow at Biligundlu was 79,000 cusecs on Saturday evening, leaving intact the restrictions imposed on the tourist spot, which continued to remain out of bounds for the public for the fourth consecutive day. Coracle operations were also shut down.

Collector S. Malarvizhi asked tourists not to plan trips to Hogenakkal. Restrictions on bathing in the falls had been in place for over a month, while those on entry into Hogenakkal were being relaxed depending on the inflow.

The ban on tourists is back in place as the water level is expected to increase.