Stanley Medical College to offer super speciality degree in hand surgery

November 29, 2022 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Chennai

A renovated heritage administrative building which was built at the cost of ₹25 lakh, was rededicated

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM.B

The Government Stanley Medical College will offer a super speciality degree MCh in hand surgery. The National Medical Commission has accredited two seats for the same, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian announced on Tuesday.

Speaking at a function at the college he said, it is the first-ever government college hospital in the country to get MCh seats exclusively for hand surgery. Two institutions, the Sri Ramachandra University and Christian Medical College, Vellore, each have one seat, he added.

The country’s first hand transplant surgery was done in the hospital in 2018. So far, 4,09,527 hand surgeries have been done in the hospital, said P. Balaji, dean.

The Minister also released the antibiotic policy for the hospital and rededicated the renovated 100-year-old administrative wing of the building. It was renovated at a cost of ₹25 lakh without altering the heritage structure, Mr. Subramanian said.

A booklet on antibiotic policy for the institution, prepared by the Microbiology department was released commemorating the ‘Antimicrobial awareness week.’ The policy would help doctors to judiciously use antibiotics and address the challenge of antibiotic resistance. Hospitals develop protocols on antibiotic use. The Minister also participated in the white coat ceremony for freshers and felicitated superannuating professors and healthcare workers in the hospitals.

Later addressing the media Mr. Subramanian said, the hospital had the highest number of operation theatres at 55.

When the media asked him about the state of elevator, Mr. Subramanian said in the previous year’s budget the government had allocated funds to replace all the 24 old lifts in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. As many as 19 of them had been replaced and the rest would be replaced shortly as well, he said.

The Health Department had received complaints from the Tiruchi Government Hospital regarding Tuesday’s incident at the hospital which had indicated that the elevators in the hospital needed upkeep. “I will advise the Public Works Department authorities to check the lifts periodically and ensure they are maintained,” he said.

