The GST and Central Excise Appeals-II Commissionerate, Chennai, handed over 100 heavy duty special aluminium alloy foldable stretchers and 10,000 disposable surgical gloves at a cost of ₹6 lakh to the Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital. These were handed over by P. Anand Kumar, Commissioner, Appeals-II, under the Swachhta Action Plan to P. Balaji, Dean, said a press release here.
Stanley gets foldable stretchers
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
May 30, 2021 23:45 IST
Donation made by the GST and Central Excise Appeals-II Commissionerate
