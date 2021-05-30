Tamil Nadu

Stanley gets foldable stretchers

The GST and Central Excise Appeals-II Commissionerate, Chennai, handed over 100 heavy duty special aluminium alloy foldable stretchers and 10,000 disposable surgical gloves at a cost of ₹6 lakh to the Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital. These were handed over by P. Anand Kumar, Commissioner, Appeals-II, under the Swachhta Action Plan to P. Balaji, Dean, said a press release here.

