Stanley Hospital offers master health checkup for ₹1,000

New equipment, renovated operation theatres and library commissioned at the hospital

A slew of facilities for patients were commissioned on Sunday at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. The hospital now offers master health checkup for ₹1,000. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who commissioned the facilities, said master health checkup would include tests for diabetes, hypertension, renal and liver diseases, and thyroid function besides for vision and hearing function.

Already master health checkup is offered in various packages in government hospitals such as Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital, and Coimbatore Government Hospital. The patients can avail of gold, diamond and platinum packages depending on the tests offered, he said.

Stanley Hospital has installed mammogram equipment worth ₹2.5 crore to detect breast cancer. Also, 10 operation theatres have been renovated at a cost of ₹25 lakh and a therapy centre for pain relief started. The college has renovated its library at a cost of ₹75 lakh.

Later, the Minister presented mementos to non-governmental organisations, senior doctors, nurses for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the Minister participated in an awareness programme to promote addiction-free Tamil Nadu, organised by Rela Hospital and Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwarya Vishwa Vidyalaya at Besant Nagar beach. The Minister said in the past year since the DMK government came to power, 102 tonnes of banned substance, estimated at ₹6.8 crore, had been confiscated and 21 shops sealed for selling the substances.