Stanley Hospital marks World Kidney Day by honouring renal transplant recipients

March 14, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Government Stanley Hospital observed World Kidney Day by felicitating renal transplant patients leading a healthy life for over 15 years after the transplant.

The Department of Nephrology has performed 949 renal transplantations since its inception, with 794 of them receiving a kidney from a live related donor and 155 from deceased donors. Every month, 2,000 haemodialysis procedures are done at the department, and people are screened for renal failure risk factors. Chennai North MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy and Muthu Jayaram, founder and former head of the Department of Nephrology at the hospital, participated.

Glaucoma Awareness Week

The hospital is also observing World Glaucoma Awareness Week from March 10 to 16 to highlight the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of the condition.

Dr. Kalanidhi inaugurated a glaucoma screening programme and distributed certificates to medical and paramedical students who participated in various competitions. There was a continuing medical education programme and pamphlets emphasising the importance of regular eye check-ups and the need for maintaining blood sugar and blood pressure were distributed.

Over 1,000 people are screened every month for glaucoma at the hospital. The MP also donated high-end medical equipment worth ₹5 crore to the hospital from his constituency and corporate social responsibility funds. Senior hospital officials, including dean P. Balaji, participated in the programme.