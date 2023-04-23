Stanley Hospital gets several new medical, lab equipment

April 23, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian on Sunday inaugurated several new medical equipment at the Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai.

While the medical the equipment had been procured at a cost of ₹1.18 crore, Rotary International donated a mammogram machine worth ₹60 lakh, MRF donated four medical equipment, including ultrasound scan, automated biochemical analyser, all of which are estimated at ₹38 lakh, the Minister said.

About wearing of masks, the Minister said it was made mandatory within hospital premises as BA.2 and XBB1.16 viruses were spreading the infection in Tamil Nadu. The infection was “moderate” and there was “no need for any panic”, the Minister said.