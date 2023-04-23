HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stanley Hospital gets several new medical, lab equipment

April 23, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian on Sunday inaugurated several new medical equipment at the Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai.

While the medical the equipment had been procured at a cost of ₹1.18 crore, Rotary International donated a mammogram machine worth ₹60 lakh, MRF donated four medical equipment, including ultrasound scan, automated biochemical analyser, all of which are estimated at ₹38 lakh, the Minister said.

About wearing of masks, the Minister said it was made mandatory within hospital premises as BA.2 and XBB1.16 viruses were spreading the infection in Tamil Nadu. The infection was “moderate” and there was “no need for any panic”, the Minister said.

Related Topics

Chennai / government health care / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.