Standing Linkage Committee recommends long-term coal linkages for TNPGCL’s upcoming power projects

:

ADVERTISEMENT

The Standing Linkage Committee of Union Ministry of Coal has recommended grant of coal linkage for Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited’s (TNPGCL) three upcoming power plants-- Udangudi Thermal Power Project–Stage I (2x 660 MW), Ennore SEZ Thermal Power Project (2x660 MW), and Ennore Thermal Power Station Expansion Project (1 x 660 MW).

The Standing Linkage Committee has been deciding long-term and short-term coal linkages for power stations. At a meeting earlier this month, it recommended long-term coal linkages for the TNPGCL’s upcoming plants, based on the recommendations of Union Ministry of Power.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the meeting, TNPGCL noted that the expected schedule for the commissioning of Udangudi Thermal Power Project–Stage I (2x 660 MW) was October 2024 and February 2025. The Ennore SEZ (2x660 MW) Thermal Power Project was expected to be commissioned in 2026, while Ennore Thermal Power Station Expansion Thermal Project (1 x 660 MW) had legal issues and the future course of action had to be decided, it added.

Earlier this year, TNPGCL had terminated the contract awarded to BGR Energy Systems for executing the remaining work at Ennore project due to slow progress. According to State Energy Department’s policy note for 2024-25, the project was proposed to be taken up under the public private partnership mode.

TNPGCL’s upcoming power plants are designed to run on 50% domestic coal component and 50% imported coal, as per the minutes of the meeting.

The Standing Committee recommended the long-term coal linkage to 50% of installed capacity of Udangudi Thermal Power Project–Stage I (2x 660 MW) from Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), and to 50% of installed capacity of Ennore SEZ Thermal Power Project and Ennore Thermal Power Station Expansion Thermal Project from Coal India.

Earlier, the thermal power plants were supposed to get linkages from Chandrabila Coal Block in Odisha which was allocated to TNPGCL in 2016. However, the development of the Coal Block could not be carried out as per schedule, and TNPGCL terminated its development and production agreement in April this year. The Standing Committee took note of the termination while recommending the long term linkages for the thermal plants.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.