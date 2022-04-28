Stand-up paddling championship gets under way in Pirappanvalasai

The two-day event forms part of the week-long Rameswaram SUP Week

One of the events of National Stand-up Paddling Championships being held off Pirappanvalasai beach near Rameswaram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Rameswaram

The National Stand-up Paddling Championship, a two-day event organised by the Surfing Federation of India, started at Pirappanvalasai near Rameswaram on Thursday.

There are competitions in various categories for men, women and groms (U-16). Sekar Patchai and Gayatri were adjudged national champions of men’s and women’s technical race (2 km), respectively. A seven-time national champion, Mr. Sekar Patchai of Surf Turf, said, “Technical race is challenging. It not only tests your endurance but also one’s technical prowess to maneuver along turns and it makes all the more sweeter.” “I look forward to the sprint tomorrow and the long distance race too. The field is tough and the conditions challenging,” he added.

Ms. Gayathri said, “It feels good to win. and I did not expect to win and it feels great to be a national champion.”

In the men’s 200-metre sprint, along with Mr. Sekar Patchai, the others who have qualified for the Friday’s finals are Anandan and Pavinesh from SUP Marinaa, Manikandan, Santhoshan, Dhinesh Kumar and Dinesh Selvamani from Surf Turf, and Rohan from Kudal. In the women’s 200 metre-sprint, Monicka Pugazharasu from SUP Marinaa, Gayatri and Vijayalakshmi from Surf Turf and Saachi from Quest Academy made it to the finals.

Arun Vasu, president, Surfing Federation of India, said, “There is an impressive line-up in the groms and women’s category. The quality of racing has grown considerably this year. Being the first National SUP event in Rameswaram, the turnout has been one of the best of all years and it is very encouraging. I am very excited about tomorrow’s distance races and finals of sprint races.”

The national championship is being played across three categories - sprint (200 metres), technical (2 km) and distance (12 km). An open category for non-ranking athletes to test their paddle strength and speed in the sprints class will also be held on Friday.

Rameswaram has the perfect conditions for StandUp Paddle all through the year. It has turquoise blue waters, comfortable accommodation options and professional training centres.

The event, which forms part of the week-long Rameswaram SUP Week, is being held under the aegis of Surfing Federation of India. It is aimed at promoting Stand-Up Paddling sport. The event is supported by Tamil Nadu Tourism, TT Group, JK Resorts and Spas, Go Pro India, Thunder Monkey Surf Gear, Yolo Kayaks and is being organised by the host, Quest Academy.

The week-long event has workshops and paddle trips. The highlight was an SUP trip to an exotic uninhabited island for conservation awareness and beach cleanup. An expedition from Dhanushkodi to Land’s end will also be organised.