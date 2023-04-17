Stamp duty to be revised in Tamil Nadu after 22 years

April 17, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu has decided to revise the rate of stamp duty for some of the instruments by amending the Schedule - I of the Indian Stamp Act, 1899. It tabled a Bill in the Assembly in this regard on Monday.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy moved the Bill in the House, which said the cost of printing physical non-judicial stamp papers have increased manifold times since 2001.

Stamp duty for documents are chargeable at the rate indicated in Schedule - I of the Indian Stamp Act, 1899. While it is fixed ad valorem for some of the instruments, it is charged on a fixed basis for some others.

The Bill said the rate of the stamp duty for most of the instruments have not been revised since 2001. CPI (M) legislator V.P. Nagaimaali (Kilvelur) opposed the Bill in the introductory stage when it was moved in the House.