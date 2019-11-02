Stamp and registration manuals revised

After four decades, the State government is set to publish the Tamil Nadu Stamp Manual and both parts of the Registration Manual, which is expected to end the dependence of public and officials on various unauthentic private publications.

The Commercial Taxes and Registration Department recently accepted the request of the Inspector-General of Registration (IGR) to publish the Tamil Nadu Stamp Manual, the Registration Manual Part-I and the Registration Manual Part-II in the government press.

The previous editions of the T.N. Stamp Manual, T.N. Registration Manual Part-I and Part-II were published in 1978, 1976 and 1972 respectively.

“Thereafter, no official publications of the said manuals were made and that both the public and officials depending on various private publications for up-to-date notifications and amendments in the Act and rules,” contended the IGR, in her communication to the department.

The IGR contended that private publications containing these rules were not authentic and that there was “some confusion” in determining the correctness.

A senior official said that in the absence of updated manuals, officials in the Sub Registrar Offices were following some rules which had become obsolete and there was no one reference book that had all the amendments. “So, these updated manuals will be a compendium of all the rules relating to the department and will help the officials as well as the general public with issues relating to Registration and Stamp Duty,” the official said.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration had made an announcement on the floor of the Assembly in July this year that the updated manuals would be published for the benefit of the public and officials.

Tamil Nadu Stamp Manual contains the Indian Stamp Act, the Tamil Nadu Court Fees and Suit Validation Act with rules and the related notifications issued, besides the Board Standing Orders.

While Tamil Nadu Registration Manual Part-I contains the Registration Act, 1908, relevant rules, besides the various notifications and amendments made in the Act, Tamil Nadu Registration Manual Part-II contains standing orders of the Registration Department.