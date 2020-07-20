Stalin’s silence on Karuppar Kootam suspicious: Minister

Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam on Sunday criticised DMK president M.K. Stalin for not coming out with strong comments against YouTube channel Karuppar Kootam for making derogatory remarks against the Tamil god Lord Muruga and the sacred hymn Kanda Shasti Kavacham.

He said Mr. Stalin was maintaining a stoic silence giving rise to suspicions that the DMK might also be behind the uncivilised comments made by the anchor of Karuppar Kootam. The government will get to the root of the whole issue and inquire those involved in abetting the incident.

The government had already arrested the culprits behind the defacement of the statue in Tirukovilur, he said.