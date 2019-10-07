Stalin’s remarks on vote recount amount to contempt of court: MLA

The AIADMK’s Radhapuram MLA, I.S. Inbadurai, on Sunday said DMK president M.K. Stalin’s remarks, hinting at the result of a recount of postal and certain EVM votes polled in the Assembly constituency in 2016, amounted to contempt of court.

The Madras High Court had recently ordered a recount of the votes, acting on an election petition filed by losing DMK candidate Appavu. But the Supreme Court had stayed the declaration of the results.

Citing social media posts claiming that Mr. Appavu had won following the recount of votes, Mr. Stalin had said, “As much as I want to say it, it will become contempt [of court, if he chose to say it].”

But he said he hoped that after the bypolls in Nanguneri and Vikravandi, the DMK candidates will emerge victorious and will send “three MLAs” (including Radhapuram’s) to the Assembly.

Taking objection to the remarks, Mr. Inbadurai on Sunday told journalists in Chennai: “The Leader of the Opposition has said something to the effect that they are aware of the results (after counting); that the DMK has won in Radhapuram. It amounts to contempt. I will inform the Supreme Court about it.” The AIADMK MLA said Mr. Stalin’s statement on the issue was meant to influence the bypolls to Nanguneri and Vikravandi.

‘Criminal intent’

Mr. Stalin has spoken with “criminal intention”, Mr. Inbadurai claimed, and added that the Leader of the Opposition “does not know law, but I am an advocate”.

He clarified that he was not opposed to the counting of postal votes, but had only insisted that the Supreme Court should decide on his claim before a recount of the votes. Mr. Inbadurai’s claim is that 201 postal votes were declared invalid by the election officials in April 2016, based on his contention that they were all attested by one middle school teacher.