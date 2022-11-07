Stalin’s reaction marks continuation of T.N. govt.’s stand on EWS quota

The State government conveyed its strong opposition to the concept of the quota when the committee visited Chennai in August 2008

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s disapproval of the Supreme Court’s decision of upholding the 10% quota law for economically weaker sections among the general category marks a continuation of the State government’s stand taken on the matter during the consultation with the Commission for Economically Backward Classes (EBC), 14 years ago.

The report of the panel, headed by Major Gen. (Retd.) S.R. Sinho, formed the basis for the quota law, according to the Union government in its reply to the Lok Sabha in August 2021. Constituted in July 2006 when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance was in power at the Centre, the Commission, which had three members including the chairperson, presented its report to the Centre four years later, after holding State-wise discussion.

The Commission visited Tamil Nadu during August 18 to 21, 2008, when M. Karunanidhi was Chief Minister. Unlike in the case of many other States where Chief Ministers took part in deliberations with the panel, it was left to the then Chief Secretary [L.K. Tripathi] along with senior officers who conveyed the State government’s “firm position”, according to the Commission’s report. The position was that the government did not endorse “reservation on economic basis” as there was no provision in the Constitution for this. The officers “detailed the prevailing reservation in Tamil Nadu” which was 69%, and said “there was no further scope for reservation for EBCs.” They also “ruled out the concept of reservation on economic basis”, the report stated, adding that the panel was informed of “several welfare schemes for all categories of people”.

Social organisations and activists connected with the communities, covered under the conventional reservation system, favoured quota “only on the basis of social and educational backwardness” and not on the basis of economic backwardness. The organisations connected with the general category wanted reservation to be provided also to those who were economically backward.

Immediately after wrapping up the discussion with Tamil Nadu, the Commission visited Puducherry where it met the then Lt. Governor, Govind Singh Gurjar, and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy (who was then in the Congress). While the Lt. Governor had expressed his doubts about the possibility of having quota beyond 50%, Mr. Rangasamy said several welfare measures were being implemented for every section of the society.

Using the 2001 Census and the National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO)’s report (2004-05), the Commission had worked out that in Tamil Nadu, the general category (GC) constituted 33,97,240 out of the State’s total population of 6.21 crore, accounting for 5.46%. Of the GC population in the State, 6,48,568 lived in rural areas and 27,48,672 in urban areas. As for Puducherry, the GC’s figure was 1,80,839 out of the overall population of 9,73,829 with the share being 18.56%. Again, 1.31 lakh lived in rural areas of the Union Territory and the balance in urban.