Stalin’s poser to CM on farm laws

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday questioned AIADMK leader and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on various aspects of the three farm laws against which farmers from the northern States are protesting in Delhi.
“Is Mr. Palaniswami aware that agriculture is a State subject and the Centre passed legislation in Parliament in a rush, that too during the pandemic? Will the ‘fake farmer’ Palaniswami show whether any of the three farm laws ensured Minimum Support Price to the farmers?” Mr. Stalin asked in his letter to party cadres.
He said the farm laws were favouring corporates, which can decide to whom the farmers can sell their produce and wondered if Mr. Palaniswami was aware of the provisions of the three laws.
Mr. Stalin called upon his cadres to turn out in large numbers for the protest organised by the party on December 5. He also asked them to give a jolt the State with their protests like the one being held in Delhi. The DMK had been opposing the farm laws, which he claimed were against the interests of farmers.
