Stalin’s poser: how can Modi save India when he couldn’t protect Rafale files?

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday said it was a vital question whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was not able to protect the vital documents relating to the Rafale deal, could save the country.

Adverting to other issues, Mr. Stalin told journalists in Chennai that the DMK had formed an alliance to defeat the front led by the BJP and Prime Minister Modi for the Lok Sabha polls.

Alleging that Mr. Modi had visited Tamil Nadu four times in the last 40 days only for the sake of elections, Mr. Stalin said he had already launched the DMK’s campaign in Virudhunagar and 12,500 gram sabhas.

“We have completed seat-sharing and will soon announce candidates. We expect byelection to the 21 Assembly constituencies, but the AIADMK government and the Centre are trying to prevent it from happening. If that happens (bypolls are not held) it will be a murder of democracy. If notified, the DMK will also announce our candidates,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said the Congress was expected to form a committee by Friday evening and talks with the Congress would begin on Saturday.

“It will be followed by talks with other alliance partners,” he said.

To a question on DMDK’s allegations against DMK treasurer Durai Murugan, Mr. Stalin said he was not ready to join issue with them since Mr. Durai Murugan himself had given a clear explanation.

Asked about the attempt by DMDK cadres to gherao Mr. Durai Murugan’s house in Vellore, he quipped that the ruling AIADMK could have done it to prevent the DMDK from coming for next round of talks with us.