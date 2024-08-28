Stalin’s official international visits to attract investment a failure, says Annamalai

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Tuesday dubbed the previous visits of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to foreign nations to attract investments to the State a “failure”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Annamalai said, “The State government has not yet released a white paper on the investments attracted during Mr. Stalin’s visits to Dubai, Singapore, Japan, and Spain, or the subsequent employment generation in the State. The previous visits were a failure. We have to keep a watch on his trip to the U.S.”

He further said, “Though the State government had expressed willingness to join the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, it has not officially signed it yet by citing that the three-language policy will be brought in through these schools, as envisaged in the National Education Policy. The three-language policy is already being implemented in Kendriya Vidyalaya and Eklavya schools. Even though the State government continues to oppose Hindi being introduced as a third language, it should consider introducing the three-language policy in schools to facilitate the learning of Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Mr. Annamalai defended his earlier criticism of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. He also dismissed former AIADMK Minister D. Jayakumar’s comments about his political experience. He said the BJP’s vision is to bring more youths into politics. “We have been contesting without forming an alliance [with Dravidian parties] as our party has to grow,” he said.

The BJP leader said he will be leaving for the University of Oxford in England on Tuesday night to pursue a higher education course for three months, adding that he will continue to monitor the party’s activities and fight against the ruling party in the State.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Annamalai released two books penned by former Tamil Nadu Minister H.V. Hande.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.