‘Stalin’s dream to become CM won’t be reality’

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at an event in Chennai on Sunday

CHENNAI

18 January 2021 01:18 IST

He is a product of nepotism: Palaniswami

DMK president M.K. Stalin’s dream of becoming the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister will remain just a dream and will not become a reality, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Sunday.

Speaking at a public meeting on MGR’s birth anniversary at Ashok Nagar here, Mr. Palaniswami asked how Mr. Stalin could claim the AIADMK would not even be in the Opposition after the Assembly election.

“You [Stalin] are saying you will win in all 234 seats. You can win only in your dreams. Not in reality. Keep dreaming. You kept saying my government will not last even 10 days, three months, six months, one year…. now we are going to complete four years. I never expected to be Chief Minister, but I am here because of my hard work. You are dreaming about becoming the Chief Minister. It will only be a dream,” he said.

The Chief Minister said Mr. Stalin was a product of nepotism, unlike those in the AIADMK who worked hard to reach top positions. Mr. Palaniswami said he had fought elections nine times and climbed the ladder through hard work. He said Mr. Stalin had benefited only because of his father [late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi].

Responding to Mr. Stalin’s charge that he did not become the Chief Minister by meeting the people, Mr. Palaniswami said everyone knew that was not true. He asked whether Mr. Stalin’s father, Karunanidhi, became the Chief Minister by meeting the people. “Your father became the Chief Minister through conspiracy after Anna’s death,” he said.

In an apparent reference to actor-politician Kamal Haasan, he said those who were starting new parties were forced to take MGR’s name and speak about his legacy, since MGR had such bonding with the people of the State.

Earlier, Mr. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam led MGR’s birth anniversary celebrations organised by the party.