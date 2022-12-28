Stalin’s comment about INC’s importance will give a fillip to democratic, secular forces: Alagiri

December 28, 2022 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K.S. Alagiri on Tuesday said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s recent comments in an interview that Indian National Congress has not become irrelevant and that BJP could be opposed in 2024 only by including the Congress in the opposition, has given a fillip to democratic and secular forces in the country.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri thanked Mr. Stalin for his positive comments on Indian National Congress and the national impact of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. “C.M. Stalin’s speech on December 25 during the book release of A. Gopanna’s Maminadhar Nehru created a huge impact at an ideological level. He said that the heirs of Godse will be incensed by the opinions of Gandhi and Nehru’s heirs. It is heartening to see that Mr. Stalin is following the footsteps of Kalaignar who formed a secular progressive alliance in 2003 with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. The hope for a democratic, progressive politics in Tamil Nadu is bright.”

Speaking at the founding day celebrations held at Sathyamurthy Bhavan, Mr. Alagiri mentioned that Mahatma Gandhi categorically had said that all those who live within India were Indians. “Mahatma Gandhi said that he will not recognise Indians with religious or caste lens but will view them as Indians. Indians were divided based on caste, religion, languages and various cultures. Mahatma Gandhi united all of them. Congress united all of them,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri said that people from across sections of the society have recognised that Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was not being done for political reasons. “Bharat Jodo Yatra is about ensuring unity of the country. Congress is a party of great people who have made great sacrifices for the country. Rahul Gandhi has proved that again. Party members on the 138th founding day should take a vow that only hardwork will result in a victory and opportunism and lethargy will result in a loss,” he said.