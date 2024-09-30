GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stalin writes to Union Minister for securing the release of T.N. fishermen from Lankan Navy

Published - September 30, 2024 12:40 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two days after handing over a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi which insisted to protect the Indian fishermen from being arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote yet another letter to Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar reiterating his request.

The CM’s letter followed the arrest of 17 fishermen from Tamil Nadu near Neduntheevu on Sunday by the Sri Lankan Navy. They had ventured for fishing from the Rameswaram fish landing centre on Saturday.

“The detention of our fishermen and the confiscation of their boats cause serious distress and uncertainty among the coastal communities,” Mr. Stalin contended. A copy of the letter was shared with the media.

Mr. Stalin recalled his earlier requests reiterating the need to take concrete and proactive steps to resolve this festering issue diplomatically. “Considering the gravity of the situation, I have also included this among the requests made in the memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister on September 27, 2024,” Mr. Stalin said.

The CM requested the Union Minister to initiate strong and effective diplomatic measures to prevent the arrest of T.N. fishermen and to secure the immediate release of all those arrested along with their fishing boats from the Sri Lankan authorities.

