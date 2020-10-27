Stalin writes to Prime Minister on SC verdict on OBC quota

Leaders express disappointment over court order

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to ensure that the terms of implementation of the State-specific quota for OBC students in the all-India quota (AIQ) seats for medical admissions were finalised by the committee constituted for the purpose.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, a copy of which was released to the media, he said there was a real concern that students belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) would not benefit from the State-specific reservation in the current academic year.

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to order interim relief of implementing 50% reservation this year itself for NEET-UG students belonging to OBCs in medical and dental seats contributed to the AIQ by State government-run colleges in Tamil Nadu.

“Without the implementation of reservation, thousands of students will not have a chance to pursue higher education in the field of medicine. Therefore, I urge you to intervene immediately and ensure that thousands of students and medical aspirants from disadvantaged and underprivileged communities are given an opportunity to study medicine,” he said.

Mr. Stalin also pointed out the order of the Madras High Court, in a case filed by the DMK, reiterating that OBC students had a right to reservation in AIQ Seats.

“It would be an unimaginable loss to our country, especially during the time of an unprecedented [COVID-19] pandemic, if students from underprivileged communities are not provided opportunities to study medicine and serve our country,” he added.

‘Disappointing verdict’

The PMK, MDMK, VCK, CPI(M) and MMK blamed the stance taken by the Centre for the Supreme Court’s refusal to provide the interim relief.

PMK Founder S. Ramadoss said in a statement: “The verdict is disappointing. The stance taken by the Centre that it cannot be implemented this year due to the various cases pending on the issue is the reason for the outcome.” He urged Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to send a delegation comprising political leaders from the State to New Delhi to meet the Prime Minister.

The team should urge the Prime Minister to stop online medical counselling for AIQ seats, which is going to commence in the next few days, and the Centre can decide on the OBC quota and implement it immediately, Mr. Ramadoss noted.

MDMK chief Vaiko said the Centre had shown deceit on the issue, from the beginning, and strongly condemned it. He expressed disappointment over the verdict.

VCK founder Thol. Thirumavalavan urged the Chief Minister to immediately call for an all-party meeting to express consensus on the issue and pursue legal options.

MMK president M.H. Jawahirullah also urged the Chief Minister to call an all-party meeting and take action to uphold the principles of social justice.

CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan pointed out that the verdict would affect OBC students and said the BJP government at the Centre had betrayed them and acted against social justice.