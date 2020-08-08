Stalin writes to Prime Minister Modi, urges him to halt implementation of National Education Policy

The DMK president said that the proposed policy threatens the progress made in educational attainment, access and quality in the country

DMK President M.K. Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, urging them to halt the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, until the situation is conducive to follow the due process enshrined in the Constitution.

“At the outset, while the country is reeling from the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic and the economy is stagnating, the unilateral decision to approve the NEP 2020 without discussion or deliberation in Parliament undermines the foundational principles of our democracy,” he said in the letter.

Today, the unilateral move by the Central government to have a larger say on education policy has serious repercussions on the idea of federalism, which is the mainstay of the Indian union, Mr. Stalin said.

“When the draft of the policy was given for public scrutiny in 2019, the DMK had strongly opposed various provisions and submitted suggestions to the Centre. However, the NEP that has been approved is no way different to its previous draft in 2019 with none of the recommendations incorporated,” he added.

Mr. Stalin pointed out that the proposed policy threatens the progress made in educational attainment, access and quality in the country by undermining not just the authority of States but also setting up additional barriers to social justice and equity in our country.

“The one size fits for all approach in this policy create unnecessary additional barriers for students from all parts of the country and all backgrounds to access education,” he added.

Mr. Stalin pointed out that the two-language formula with compulsory Tamil learning has already been implemented and progressed well in Tamil Nadu and the three-language formula proposed in the education policy with a compulsory option of Sanskrit at all levels of education, including higher education, cannot be accepted.

“This move undermines the glory and dignity of Tamil language and is an affront to the feelings of the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

The National Education Policy has stated that it wants to reduce the burden of learning on students and parents, but the assessment for class 3, 5 and 8 seems antithetical to that notion, Mr. Stalin said. He also flayed the move of standardised entrance examinations for college admissions and said this discriminates against students from marginalised groups.

Mr. Stalin also said the education policy has not mentioned anything about the reservations for socially backward communities such as SC, ST and OBC communities, and has fewer provisions for increasing the female enrolment ratio in the schools and in the higher education system. “The structure of having multiple assessments, optional vocational training and standardized tests for all disciplines will only act as an obstacle for a girl child to pursue her dreams,” he said.

Mr. Stalin also pointed out various other aspects which undermine the rights of the State and are against the principles of the federal nature of the country. He urged the government to reinstate a consultative process to bring in all relevant stakeholders from the States and Centre on board, to discuss and critically analyse the policy to redraft it and take it through a Parliament session, which will be in the best interest of all students across the country.