Stalin writes to PM Modi to immediately secure release of Indians in captivity in Myanmar

M.K. Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urging him to urgently intervene and immediately rescue and safely repatriate nearly 300 Indians held in illegal captivity in Myanmar. File Photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urging him to urgently intervene and immediately rescue and safely repatriate nearly 300 Indians held in illegal captivity in Myanmar.

Mr. Stalin said the Tamil Nadu government has received information that nearly 300 Indians, including 50 Tamils were stuck in Myanmar facing severe hardships.

“It is informed that they had initially gone to Thailand for IT related jobs through private recruitment agencies. It is now understood that they were forcibly taken from Thailand, to Myanmar for carrying out illegal jobs online. Further, reports are being received that they are physically assaulted by their employers on their refusal to do so,” Mr. Stalin said.

The Tamil Nadu government was in touch with 17 of the Tamils who were desperately seeking the support of the government to intervene quickly and rescue them.

Mr. Stalin said considering the plight of our citizens, he was requesting the Prime Minister to instruct the Ministry of External Affairs to take up the issue with the authorities in Myanmar for the immediate rescue and safe repatriation of the Indians held in illegal captivity there.