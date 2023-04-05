Stalin writes to Modi opposing auction of three coal blocks in Cauvery delta

April 05, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to exclude the Cauvery delta areas from the bidding for coal blocks. He pointed out that two blocks in the State fall within the zone protected under the Tamil Nadu Protected Agriculture Zone Development Act, 2020, and the other block was in a major paddy growing area.

Neither was the concurrence of the Tamil Nadu government obtained before the tender was floated, nor was the State consulted in this matter, he pointed out. “It is unfortunate that the Ministry of Coal has proceeded unilaterally with no consultation with the States in such a sensitive matter,” he said.

The Ministry of Coal has put up 101 blocks across the country for auction and three of them are in Tamil Nadu — East of Sethiathope, Michaelpatti and Vadaseri. They happen to fall within the Protected Agricultural Zone.

Mr. Stalin added that this issue has the potential to cause “considerable disquiet” in the Cauvery delta areas, which constitutes the main food producing area for the State.

Pointing out that the present tender conditions included the exploitation of coal-bed methane and hence were covered within the prohibition of the 2020 Act, Mr. Stalin contended that it implied that even if the tender process was conducted and a successful bidder identified, it would not be possible to take up the mining project.

“Hence, the auction process is a wasteful exercise in so far as the identified blocks in Tamil Nadu are concerned. Had the State government been consulted prior to the issue of the notification, these issues could have been clarified and the unnecessary disquiet caused by the issue of the notification for auction could have been avoided,” he explained.

As valuable agricultural land was involved and the food security of people of Tamil Nadu was at stake, it would be appropriate if the three mining blocks were excluded from the auction process by the issue of a corrigendum, he said. A copy of the Chief Minister’s letter was circulated to the media.

Calling for future consultations with the States by the Union Ministries concerned before public notifications are issued, he sought Mr Modi’s urgent intervention to rectify the situation caused by the issue of the current notification by the Ministry of Coal.

Vadaseri and East of Sethiathope fall within the Protected Agricultural Zone, while Michaelpatti falls in a major paddy growing area adjoining a very fertile part of the Cauvery delta.

Under Section 4(1) of the 2020 Act, “no person shall undertake any new project or new activity specified in the Second Schedule in the protected agricultural zone”. The projects covered in the Second Schedule include “exploration, drilling and extraction of oil and natural gas, including coal-bed methane, shale gas and other similar hydrocarbons”.