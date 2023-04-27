ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin writes to Modi on rescuing Tamilians from Sudan

April 27, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - CHENNAI

He said it was comforting to know that Indian Air Force aircraft and vessels of the Indian Navy are strategically placed near Sudan, where the security situation is complex and evolving, for swift evacuation of Indians from the country

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, expressing the State government’s readiness to support and coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs in the rescue of Indians, especially Tamils, from Sudan.

He said that around 400 people from Tamil Nadu were now stranded in Sudan and the State government was receiving frantic calls from their relatives here.

He said that around 400 people from Tamil Nadu were now stranded in Sudan and the State government was receiving frantic calls from their relatives here.

‘Ready to cooperate’

He said that the State government was ready to cooperate with the MEA to facilitate flow of information regarding the natives of Tamil Nadu and to extend all possible help for their expeditious evacuation.

He expressed hope that the ‘Operation Kaveri’ launched by the Union government for the rescue of Indians from Sudan will bring peace and happiness to all the families of the people stranded there.

In a statement, the State government said that it was in touch with the natives of Tamil Nadu stranded in Sudan through WhatsApp groups and the information received from them was being shared with the Indian embassy in Sudan and Jeddah. The State government has also set up control rooms in Chennai and the Tamil Nadu House in Delhi to facilitate swift transport of the Tamils, who reach India, to their native place.

