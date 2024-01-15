Stalin writes to Jaishankar seeking release of fishermen

January 15, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday wrote to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar, seeking the release of the fishermen and their boats detained by the Sri Lankan Navy.

“I would like to draw your attention to the apprehension of 12 fishermen and three fishing boats by the Sri Lankan Navy on January 13, 2024. The fishermen, from Kottaipattinam harbour of Pudukottai district, went fishing on three mechanised boats. While they were fishing near Neduntheevu, they were taken into custody,” Mr. Stalin said.

“I request you to take up the matter with the Sri Lankan Government through appropriate diplomatic channels to immediately secure the release of our fishermen and their boats,” he added.