Stalin writes to Jaishankar for release of fishermen

Published - June 19, 2024 07:36 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday requested the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to prevail upon the Sri Lankan Government through appropriate diplomatic channels for the immediate release of all the fishermen from Tamil Nadu and their fishing boats.

In a letter, he had drawn the Minister’s attention to the arrest of four fishermen from Pudukottai, on June 18, by the Sri Lankan Navy.

“These incidents not only disrupt the livelihoods of the fishermen but also instill a sense of fear and uncertainty among their families and the entire coastal communities,”Mr Stalin said.

He also pointed out that 15 fishermen and 162 fishing boats were still under the custody of the Sri Lankan Government.

