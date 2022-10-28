Stalin writes to Centre seeking release of Indian fishermen from Sri Lankan custody

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday wrote to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar, requesting him to take steps to secure the release of Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan custody.

Referring to the apprehending of seven fishermen from Tamil Nadu along with their boat on October 27 by the Sri Lankan Navy, Mr. Stalin said 98 fishing boats belonging to Tamil Nadu fishermen were in Sri Lankan custody, and this affected their livelihood.

"The Government of Tamil Nadu is committed to protecting the traditional fishing rights of our fishermen. The infringement of the traditional rights of our fishermen in the Palk Bay area is a continuous threat to the safety of Indian fishermen," Mr. Stalin said.

He reiterated his suggestion that strong and coordinated steps be initiated to ensure that Indian fishermen did not face constant threats from across the Bay. He further requested that necessary steps be taken urgently to secure the release of the apprehended fishermen and their boats.

Meanwhile, in his speech during a meeting of Home Ministers and Lieutenant Governors, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Surajkund in Haryana, Tamil Nadu Law Minister S. Regupathy spoke about the fishermen issue between India and Sri Lanka.

Referring to the arrest of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, Mr. Regupathy said the Indian fishermen had reported that they were fishing in the "Common Area in Sea - Zero Water Level", and not in the area belonging to Sri Lanka.

“But the Sri Lankan Navy used to round them up, push them into the Sri Lankan area and then arrest them. Action has to be taken by the Government of India to curtail such activities,” he said.

Reiterating the Tamil Nadu government's position on the Katchatheevu islet that was ceded to Sri Lanka, he said, "Considering the fishermen issue and other problems, the Government of India may consider taking necessary action to reclaim the islet. If necessary, the International Court of Justice may also be approached for this purpose."