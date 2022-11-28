Stalin writes to Centre seeking release of fishermen in Sri Lankan custody

November 28, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday wrote to Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar requesting him to take necessary diplomatic initiatives to restrain the Sri Lankan Navy from apprehending Indian fishermen. He also sought the early release of all the fishermen and their fishing boats now under Sri Lankan custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Stalin referred to the arrest of 23 fishermen and the seizure of five fishing boats by Sri Lankan Navy on Monday and said a total of 221 Tamil Nadu fishermen were apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy during 2022.

"The repeated instances of arrests by the Sri Lankan navy are causing severe stress and anguish among the fishermen community in Tamil Nadu, who are solely dependant on fishing. The fragile coastal economy is facing a crisis and it needs our support," he contended.

As on Monday, 105 fishing boats were still under the custody of Sri Lanka. Due to continuous efforts, the fishermen were released but their fishing boats still remained under Sri Lankan custody, he pointed out.