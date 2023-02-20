Stalin writes to Centre seeking action against Lankan nationals assaulting Indian fishermen

February 20, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

In the wake of arrest of Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday wrote to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar requesting him for stringent action to prevent such incidents.

Six Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu went fishing from Nambiyar Nagar in Nagapattinam district and when they were fishing east of Thopputhurai on February 15, "about 10 Sri Lankan nationals" on three fishing boats surrounded the Indian fishing boat and assaulted the Indian fishermen with iron rod, sticks and knives, the CM said in his letter.

In this attack, one fishermen sustained injuries in head and left hand and five fishermen sustained internal injuries. "It is understood that the Sri Lankan nationals took away materials worth about ₹2 lakh including walkie talkie, GPS equipment, battery and about 200 kg fish," the CM said.

The injured were admitted to Nagapattinam Government Hospital for treatment. "I am pained to point out that these incidents of attacks by Sri Lankan nationals are getting frequent," Mr. Stalin said and requested the Government of India to take up the issue with the Sri Lankan government.

Mr. Stalin further requested the Union Minister for taking steps to restrain and to take stringent action against such elements among the Sri Lankan nationals, so that similar acts of violence are not repeated in future.