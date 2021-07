CHENNAI

27 July 2021 16:11 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to his Maharashtra counterpart, Uddhav Thackeray.

“I convey my hearty wishes to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra Thiru. Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday and wish him a long, healthy and successful life," Mr. Stalin said in his Twitter post.

