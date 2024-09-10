Stalin wishes Sitaram Yechury a speedy recovery

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday wished CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury a speedy recovery. Mr. Yechury’s condition was declared “critical” by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Tuesday morning.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: “Deeply concerned to hear about Comrade @SitaramYechury’s health. Wishing him a speedy recovery and hoping the dedicated efforts of the medical team will help him regain strength soon.”