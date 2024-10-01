GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. CM Stalin wishes Rajinikanth a speedy recovery

Updated - October 01, 2024 12:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with actor Rajinikanth during a book release function in Chennai. File

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with actor Rajinikanth during a book release function in Chennai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a social media post, wished hospitalised actor Rajinikanth a speedy recovery.

“I wish my friend ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth, who has been admitted in hospital, a speedy recovery,” Mr. Stalin said in the post on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) morning.

Mr. Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on Monday (September 30, 2024) night, where an elective procedure is to be performed. His health condition was stable. The elective procedure would be performed in cath lab today (October 1).

Published - October 01, 2024 12:04 pm IST

