T.N. CM Stalin wishes Rajinikanth a speedy recovery

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a social media post, wished hospitalised actor Rajinikanth a speedy recovery.

“I wish my friend ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth, who has been admitted in hospital, a speedy recovery,” Mr. Stalin said in the post on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) morning.

Mr. Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on Monday (September 30, 2024) night, where an elective procedure is to be performed. His health condition was stable. The elective procedure would be performed in cath lab today (October 1).