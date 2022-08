Stalin wishes Bommai a speedy recovery from COVID-19

August 07, 2022 01:21 IST

In a Twitter post on Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wished Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S. Bommai a speedy recovery from COVID-19. “Get well soon,” he said.

