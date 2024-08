Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin extended his birthday greetings to his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, who at present is in prison. In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: “As your party stands firmly with you, the people will continue to support you with equal resolve. May this year further fortify your relentless dedication to serving the people.”

