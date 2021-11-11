Stalin will get ‘Ambedkar Sudar’ award

CHENNAI

11 November 2021 01:30 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will receive the ‘Ambedkar Sudar’ award for the year 2021, given by the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), party founder Thol. Thirumavalavan said on Wednesday.

The VCK leader said Mr. Stalin had satisfied a long-pending demand of Dalits and tribals to set up a commission for their welfare.

“He has also announced that a memorial for Pandit Iyottheethass would be built and steps taken to retrieve Panchami lands. He has also set up a monitoring and vigilance committee at the State level under his chairmanship. We are proud to give him this award,” he said.

MDMK chief Vaiko will receive the ‘Periyar Sudar’ award, Nellai Kannan the ‘Kamarasar Kathir’ award, Republican party leader P.V. Kariyamal the ‘Iyotheethasar Adhavan’ award, Al-Haj Mu. Basheer Ahmed will receive ‘Quaid-E-Millath’ award and K. Ramasamy the ‘Semmozhi Gnayiru’ award.