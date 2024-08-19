Stalin ‘wilfully neglected’ to mention Centre’s contribution to Sriperumbudur SIPCOT housing facility: Annamalai

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Sunday (August 18, 2024) hit out at Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for “wilfully neglecting” to mention the Centre’s contribution to the mega infrastructure project, offering safe housing to 18,720 working women at the Industrial Housing Facility at SIPCOT Industrial Park Vallam Vadagal in Sriperumbudur.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Affordable Rented Housing Complexes (ARHCs) scheme, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban, was launched in July 2020 and the housing projects in Sriperumbudur and Chennai were among the five ARHC projects sanctioned for Tamil Nadu by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2021, Mr. Annamalai posted on social media.

“Built at a cost of ₹707 crore, the 18,720-bed dormitory in Vallam Vadagal has a component of a Central government grant of ₹37.44 crore, and a term loan of ₹498 crore from the State Bank of India. We are sure Mr. Stalin is aware of this, but he wilfully neglected mentioning it to the people of Tamil Nadu,” he added.

The 20-acre facility, touted to be the first-of-its-kind in India, was inaugurated on Saturday by Mr. Stalin and Foxconn Hon Hai Chairman Young Liu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.