Stalin ‘wilfully neglected’ to mention Centre’s contribution to Sriperumbudur SIPCOT housing facility: Annamalai

Published - August 19, 2024 07:47 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Sunday (August 18, 2024) hit out at Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for “wilfully neglecting” to mention the Centre’s contribution to the mega infrastructure project, offering safe housing to 18,720 working women at the Industrial Housing Facility at SIPCOT Industrial Park Vallam Vadagal in Sriperumbudur.

The Affordable Rented Housing Complexes (ARHCs) scheme, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban, was launched in July 2020 and the housing projects in Sriperumbudur and Chennai were among the five ARHC projects sanctioned for Tamil Nadu by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2021, Mr. Annamalai posted on social media.

Constitute State Committee on Dam Safety, Annamalai tells T.N. govt

“Built at a cost of ₹707 crore, the 18,720-bed dormitory in Vallam Vadagal has a component of a Central government grant of ₹37.44 crore, and a term loan of ₹498 crore from the State Bank of India. We are sure Mr. Stalin is aware of this, but he wilfully neglected mentioning it to the people of Tamil Nadu,” he added.

The 20-acre facility, touted to be the first-of-its-kind in India, was inaugurated on Saturday by Mr. Stalin and Foxconn Hon Hai Chairman Young Liu.

