Stalin welcomes SC verdict on OBC quota

CHENNAI

21 January 2022 23:42 IST

‘The ruling will strengthen our case for exempting Tamil Nadu from NEET’

Welcoming the reasons cited by the Supreme Court for upholding the constitutional validity of a quota for the Other Backward Classes in all-India quota seats under the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday hoped that it would strengthen his government’s case for exempting the State from NEET.

In a letter to his partymen, he recalled the steps taken by the DMK in the case and pointed out party MP P. Wilson argued on nine major points.

“The Supreme Court judgment yesterday [January 20] has formed a strong foundation for social justice, not just today but forever,” he said.

Since the judgment in the Mandal Commission case, this was the major victory in the history of social justice in the country, Mr. Stalin said. “Moreover, this is the victory for the continuous struggle by the DMK.”

Citing from the judgment which said “open competitive exams do not reflect the social, economic and cultural advantage that accrues to certain classes,” Mr. Stalin said it was the victory for the vision of late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi who had abolished the entrance exams for professional courses and even got the President’s assent for the measure and the Supreme Court’s judgment favouring it.

“Social justice and equal opportunities provided by our Constitution would stand by us in our struggle against NEET. We will win!,” he said.