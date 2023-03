March 02, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's judgment to appoint the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners on the advice of the Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Justice of India. "When 'autonomous bodies' are being robbed, this timely intervention by the Supreme Court is crucial to protect the independence of the ECI, whose transparent functioning is indispensable for a vibrant democracy," he said.