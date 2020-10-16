Stalin welcomes Higher Education Minister’s statement on Anna University

The DMK president said the Tamil Nadu government must communicate its decision on the university’s IoE status to the Centre immediately

DMK president M.K. Stalin welcomed Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan’s statement that Anna University did not require the Institute of Eminence (IoE) status, if it meant loss of reservation and denying admission to students.

“Even though it is a delayed announcement, it is welcome. However, the State government should immediately communicate it’s decision to the Centre in writing in a transparent manner,” Mr. Stalin said in a Facebook post.

Mr. Stalin also urged Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami to recommend the dismissal M.K. Surappa as Vice Chancellor of Anna University for functioning unilaterally.

A separate statement issued by DMK’s general secretary Duraimurgan said that Mr. Stalin would hold a meeting with the party district representatives, zone-wise at Anna Arivalayam from October 21 to October 28.