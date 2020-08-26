Tamil Nadu

Stalin welcomes HC order on privileges issue

Opposition leader M.K. Stalin on Tuesday welcomed the Madras High Court order holding that the notice of breach of privilege initiated against 19 DMK MLAs suffered from a “foundational error”. He described the High Court order as “historical”.

The DMK president, in a statement, said that even though the Assembly Speaker had failed to safeguard the freedom of the members, the court had saved them. The notice for breach of privilege was initiated against 19 DMK MLAs, including Mr. Stalin for bringing gutkha sachets to the Assembly to highlight the sale of the banned tobacco product in the State. “It is a shame that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has not taken action against the Minister, who received commission from gutkha merchants,” he alleged.

