January 24, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has welcomed the suggestion of the Chief Justice of India to make the judgments of the Supreme Court available in all Indian languages.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: “I wholeheartedly welcome Hon’ble CJI’s suggestion to make SC judgments available in all Indian languages. This along with our long-pending demand of allowing the use of State official languages in HCs will bring justice closer to the common people of our country.”