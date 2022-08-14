Stalin warns those indulging in cheap politics in the garb of ‘nationalism’

He assures DMK cadre of strict action against those who attacked Palanivel Thiaga Rajan’s car, which had the national flag

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 14, 2022 23:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday warned those indulging in cheap politics using the label of ‘nationalism’, saying they would be dealt with stringently.

He assured his party cadre that strict action would be taken against those who flung footwear at the official vehicle of State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan in Madurai on Saturday.

“All those forces who were the instigators of the attack will face the harshest of punishments legally if they indulge in these type of activities. This is Tamil Nadu. Your political games will not work here,” he said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who threw footwear at the Minister’s car and insulted the national flag on his vehicle had been arrested.

Mr. Stalin said Mr. Thiaga Rajan had responded to the incident in a very dignified manner, even tweeting that the ‘Cinderalla’ who had thrown one of her footwear at his car could collect it.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The DMK is a democratic party and has won over several challenges peacefully, Mr. Stalin said, adding: “We are working with caution to ensure that there is not even a small problem to Tamil Nadu’s peace. If certain political wastrels with anti-social elements try to use this to their advantage, I assure you that they will not get away from the law of the land,” Mr. Stalin said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app