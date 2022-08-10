Stalin warns police officers against assisting in movement of illegal drugs

‘I would become a dictator to those who do so’

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday issued a stern warning to police personnel who assist in the movement of illegal drugs in Tamil Nadu. “I would become a dictator to those who assist in the movement of illegal drugs,” he said.

“I have been repeatedly warning against police personnel committing offences. They should have no role in even ordinary offences, much less in the movement of illegal drugs that can harm society,” he said in his concluding remarks at a conference of top officials and senior police officers. The meeting had a single-point agenda of stamping out the drug menace in the State.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the police portfolio, said, “Let no one mistake me for a ‘soft Chief Minister’. I am only soft to those who are honest. I will be a dictator to those who assist in the movement of illegal drugs. I don’t even have to look for my options,” he said, referring to provisions under Section 32 B of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

"I hope those working under your command would not force either me or you into that situation," Mr. Stalin told the police officers. He also instructed the authorities to seize the properties of those involved in the movement of illegal drugs and those of their relatives and families under the Act.

He said one special court for trying cases registered under the Act would be established — in the first phase — for every two districts. At present, 12 such courts work in the State.

A cyber cell would be established for checking the movement of illegal drugs, he said. “We need to put an end to illegal drugs that come from neighbouring States. Police officers in border districts have to pay more attention. There is a need to strengthen the checkpoints in the border districts,” he said.

The police should look out for ganja cultivation between other crops in districts such as Theni and Dindigul, he said. “Bus passengers are to be monitored since the movement of drugs is noticed through passengers and couriers. There is a need for heightened surveillance in the coastal districts.”

A list of kingpins distributing illegal drugs should be prepared and they should be exposed, Mr. Stalin said. He also called for identifying black spot villages and areas in every district, where surveillance should be strengthened.