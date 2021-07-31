Stalin warns of action against shops taking in more customers

CHENNAI

31 July 2021 01:32 IST

CM extends lockdown till August 9 with no fresh relaxations

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday said action would be taken against commercial and other establishments that take in more customers than they are allowed to.

In a statement, he announced the extension of the COVID-19 lockdown across the State, with existing restrictions, till 6 a.m. on August 9. He also said Collectors, Police Commissioners and senior police officers could restrict the entry/exit into areas if they were crowded.

“If the relaxations earlier allowed [so that livelihoods are not affected] are not followed appropriately, they may lead to serious consequences,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Stalin said Collectors and police officers should take steps to ensure that the standard operating procedures for various activities are strictly complied with.

He reiterated that shops and establishments should provide hand sanitisers to customers, ensure that they are wearing masks and see to it that physical distancing norms are followed.

The Chief Minister requested for cooperation from the general public. “We have to remain vigilant so that there is no third wave in Tamil Nadu,” he said.